Friday's Prep Roundup: La Conner boys' soccer team earns shootout win

Buy Now The La Conner boys' soccer team celebrates a win over Mount Vernon Christian on Friday after a Cameron Burks penalty kick sealed the shootout victory. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School boys' soccer team earned its fifth consecutive win Friday, beating Mount Vernon Christian on penalty kicks.

After the teams went through regulation and overtime tied 1-1, the Braves won the shootout 3-0.

"This was a huge win for us, beating Mount Vernon Christian for the first time in 10 years," La Conner coach Galen McKnight said. "Some of the boys have been playing for five years and it really meant a lot to them."

Mount Vernon Christian's Jack Withers scored in the first 10 minutes off a corner kick. La Conner tied the match in the second half on a penalty kick by Christian Fix.

In the shootout, La Conner's Fix, Mason Wilson and Cameron Burks converted penalty kicks to secure the win.

McKnight said Finn Hakenson played well in goal and that Thomas Whilme made great passes on the outside.

La Conner, which lost to Mount Vernon Christian 2-0 earlier in the season, is 5-2. Mount Vernon Christian is 5-3.

Football

Burlington-Edison Tigers 34,

Lakewood Cougars 31

LAKEWOOD — The Tigers overcame a four-point halftime deficit to pick up the win.

Burlington-Edison quarterback Zach Watson ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth. He finished with 208 yards rushing and 191 yards passing.

Watson's 44-yard touchdown pass was to Calvin Absten. Marquise Pressley added a rushing touchdown for the Tigers.

Pressley finished with 82 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Absten had four receptions for 131 yards.

Anacortes Seahawks 48,

Bellingham Bayhawks 0

BELLINGHAM — Rex Larson passed for 248 yards and Jake Schuh rushed for 184 yards on 29 carries as the Seahawks improved to 4-1.

Larson completed 16 of 26 passes and had three touchdown passes. Schuh had three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden John led Anacortes in receiving with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Sedro-Woolley vs. Archbishop Murphy

The Cubs and Wildcats had their game canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

Arlington Eagles 48,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

ARLINGTON — The Bulldogs lost to the Eagles to fall to 0-4.

Boys' Tennis

Sehome Mariners 5,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2

BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs picked up two singles wins in the loss.

Winning for Mount Vernon were Kevin Frazier (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) and Cody Shackleton (6-3, 6-3).

"No. 1 singles Kevin Frazier played three hours of really hard tennis, never giving up to bring in the win," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.

Volleyball

Concrete Lions 3,

MV Christian Hurricanes 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Lions beat the Hurricanes to pick up their first win of the season.

Concrete is 1-6 and Mount Vernon Christian 2-6.