CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas deputy finds humor with ‘Bony Express’ passenger

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foQJH_0cFCZHx800
Rib tickler: A Texas driver attempted to cheat on the HOV lane on a Houston-area intersate with a bony passenger. (Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

HOUSTON — Call it a “humerus” post, one that should tickle your funny bone.

Halloween is more than four weeks away, but that did not stop one Texas driver from trying to pull a fast one on a Houston-area interstate.

Ted Heap, an officer with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, posted a photo on Facebook of a man driving in the high-occupancy lane of the highway in Katy with a skeleton as a passenger, KHOU reported.

At least the bony passenger, who was wearing a baseball cap, was also wearing a seat belt.

The puns were flying in Heap’s post.

“They had a feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right,” the deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation. After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!”

Those carpool lanes are meant for vehicles with two or more people, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Skeletons do not count.

Heap did not say whether the deputies on patrol were part of a skeleton crew.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Three-year-old boy who vanished near Texas home found alive, officials say

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old boy in Texas who has been missing since Wednesday has been found alive, officials said Saturday. Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a neighbor's dog while his mother unloaded groceries from her car outside their home in Grimes County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. He followed the dog into the woods, and while the dog returned, he didn't.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Houston, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Police, medics called to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics have been called to a reported shooting on Caho Street in Dayton late Monday morning, according to initial reports. The shooting was reported near the intersection of Caho and Nassau streets around 11:30 a.m. The conditions of those injured in the incident were not immediately...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khou#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Gun violence and kids: Shattered dreams, devastated families

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of children and teenagers across America, leaving behind shattered dreams and devastated families. Shineka and Joseph Barbour, of Philadelphia, laugh as they recall what a hurry their son was in to grow up, how he would draw a mustache on his face with eyeliner when he was younger, how he sometimes spoke in a fake deep voice.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Man dies while competing in triathlon in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man died Sunday while competing in the Game On! Triathlon in Ponte Vedra Beach, organizers told WJAX-TV. Officials with Game On! Race Events told the news station that the triathlete experienced an unspecified medical emergency while in the water for the swim portion of the event. The man’s name was not immediately released.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WHIO Dayton

Medics respond to rollover crash on Salem Ave.

DAYTON — Emergancy crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to a reported injury at Salem Avenue and Riverview Avenue around 6:33 a.m. >>1 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 Dispatch records say one vehicle was on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy