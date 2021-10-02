Editor’s Note season 2 episode 3: WashU is 5.7 billion dollars richer

I’m writing this to you from my on-campus apartment with my three roommates after attending a meeting in the Gettysburgian office to work on this magazine, an in-person class with nearly every seat filled, and an in-person rush event for Alpha Phi Omega. While I was on campus last semester, my daily schedule looked a lot different. Twice a week, I went to my one in-person class while half of the students stared back at us on a computer screen. A few times a week, I sat with one of my now-roommates six feet apart in my dorm room masked. I stepped foot in the Gettysburgian office twice, both times to distribute magazines, never for an in-person meeting with my news staff nor the editorial board.

