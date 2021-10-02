Editor’s Note season 2 episode 3: WashU is 5.7 billion dollars richer
In a statement last week, Chancellor Andrew Martin announced a 65% return in the Washington University managed endowment pool. This unprecedented increase in funds has led to questions about where the money should be spent. These questions follow the lack of specific information about how the decision-making process or the decision itself will work. In this week's episode Senior Multimedia Editor sophomore Kamala Madireddi talks with Staff Reporter freshman Meheer Commuri about what the increase of endowment funds means to the University and its students.
