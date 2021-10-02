CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Note season 2 episode 3: WashU is 5.7 billion dollars richer

By Kamala Madireddi
Student Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement last week, Chancellor Andrew Martin announced a 65% return in the Washington University managed endowment pool. This unprecedented increase in funds has led to questions about where the money should be spent. These questions follow the lack of specific information about how the decision-making process or the decision itself will work. In this week’s episode Senior Multimedia Editor sophomore Kamala Madireddi talks with Staff Reporter freshman Meheer Commuri about what the increase of endowment funds means to the University and its students. Theme music by Copy Chief JJ Coley.

columbiachronicle.com

Editors’ Note: At last, we’re back

After 18 months spent largely online, Columbia’s campus is now bustling with students, resembling something closer to normalcy. As for the Chronicle, when the world went online in March 2020, so did we. Now, we are proud to make our return to print. Our “Return” issue aims to showcase what...
COLUMBIA, IL
Student Life

Unpacking WU’s unprecedented $5.7 billion endowment pool growth

Following last week’s announcement that the Washington University managed endowment pool grew by 65% during the 2020-2021 fiscal year to $15.3 billion, community members are questioning how the additional funds will be used, but the administration has yet to elaborate on specific plans for the gains. Chancellor Andrew Martin wrote...
COLLEGES
Student Life

‘On the order of hundreds of students’: WashU’s path to need-blind admissions

Washington University’s shift to need-blind admissions, announced Monday morning, follows a relatively recent push to increase socioeconomic diversity after years of prioritizing academic prestige and turning away hundreds of qualified applicants who would have been admitted if not for a lack of dedicated funding. For years, University administrators — particularly...
COLLEGES
Student Life

Students, faculty and friends reflect on Danforth’s life and legacy at memorial service

The Washington University community honored the late Chancellor Emeritus William Danforth at a memorial service in Graham Chapel Saturday. Danforth, who passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at the age of 94, was remembered as one of the most influential administrators in the University’s history and, nationally, as one of the longest-serving university chancellors. His impact on the University and the University community endures to this day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gettysburgian.com

A Note from the Editor: On Community

I’m writing this to you from my on-campus apartment with my three roommates after attending a meeting in the Gettysburgian office to work on this magazine, an in-person class with nearly every seat filled, and an in-person rush event for Alpha Phi Omega. While I was on campus last semester, my daily schedule looked a lot different. Twice a week, I went to my one in-person class while half of the students stared back at us on a computer screen. A few times a week, I sat with one of my now-roommates six feet apart in my dorm room masked. I stepped foot in the Gettysburgian office twice, both times to distribute magazines, never for an in-person meeting with my news staff nor the editorial board.
GETTYSBURG, PA
