Italy OKs simultaneous administration of COVID vaccine with flu shot

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry has given its green light for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time, it said in a statement on Saturday. Earlier this week a British study found it was safe for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine...

Italy reports 27 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 2,278 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 46 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,278 from 2,748. Italy has registered 131,301 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second...
Russia’s daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier. The government coronavirus task force also said it hadrecorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing...
Thai digital payments surge from pre-coronavirus level

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country’s longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services. Thailand’s latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting...
Japan’s Chugai files to expand use of COVID-19 antibody drug

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical Co said on Monday it has applied to regulators to expand the use of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 to also allow for preventative care. Japanese regulators approved an antibody cocktail known as Ronapreve as a treatment for COVID-19 in July. The latest filing...
WHO advises additional COVID shot for immunocompromised people

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Monday recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people, citing the risk of breakthrough infections. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation said the additional dose should be offered “as part of an extended primary series since these individuals...
Italy’s SECO aims for new acquisitions next year, looks at cybersecurity

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian SECO aims to make new acquisitions in 2022, the high tech group’s Chief Executive Massimo Mauri said on Monday. “We are looking at the cybersecurity sector, especially in the United States. It can be very complementary to our solutions,” Mauri told Reuters in a phone interview.
Czech President Zeman being taken to hospital

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken to Prague’s Central Military Hospital on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She gave no details but said the hospital’s director would give a media briefing at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT). The presidential office had previously said Zeman, 77, has been ill and spent eight days in hospital last month.
France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of...
Serbs say they will pull their region out of Bosnia’s army, judiciary, tax system

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who advocates the secession of the Serb-dominated region from Bosnia, said on Friday that the Serb Republic will pull out of the Balkan country’s armed forces, top judiciary body and tax administration. The three institutions represent key pillars of joint security, rule...
Sydney emerges from pandemic lockdown, beer in hand

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Sydney’s oldest pub opened one hour early on Monday to welcome back its regulars after the city emerged from a more than 100-day lockdown, allowing COVID-19 vaccinated locals to enjoy new freedoms including a morning beer at their favourite bar. Soon after doors opened at 9:00 a.m....
Austria’s Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz quits

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as chancellor on Monday after fellow conservative Sebastian Kurz stepped down as Austria’s leader in the face of corruption allegations to keep the ruling coalition with the Greens alive. Schallenberg was sworn in at a ceremony in President Alexander...
You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
