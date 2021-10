The new Rivian electric pickup truck, the Lucid Air, the Ford Lightning pickup truck, and other new large EVs have been creating significant buzz lately, but there are much smaller EVs to consider as well. These smaller EVs are noteworthy because many consumers can’t afford full-size electric vehicles, at least not yet. Purchasing a small EV provides an opportunity to stop using fossil fuels when using personal transportation for short trips. Using an e-bike or electric moped also allows for home charging, instead of filling up a motorcycle, scooter or moped at a gas station. Home charging is obviously much more convenient and it eliminates exposure to gasoline fumes and spills at gas stations.

