Opinion: What would Texas redistricting look like without gerrymanders? This map puts communities first.

As state lawmakers plunge into the knotty, contentious process of redistricting, there’s one thing we can be sure of: The end result will be ugly. In theory, lawmakers are redrawing lines for the benefit of their fellow Texans. In practice, they’re drawing for the benefit of themselves. Doing their dead-level best to choose their own voters instead of the other way around, they’ll draw maps so twisted only a contortionist for Cirque de Soleil could possibly appreciate them.