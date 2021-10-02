CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans at Bills: John McClain's scouting report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Week 4 meeting between the Texans and Bills at Highmark Stadium. The last thing the Texans needed was to lose more players. Linebacker Zach Cunningham and tackle Ross Blacklock were placed on the COVID-19 list Friday. Cunningham is a huge loss against the run. The Bills don’t have one back who handles the heavy-duty work. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss share the load. They can run inside or outside. Who’s in the lineup depends on strategy, matchups and down and distance. The offensive line excels at run blocking. The linemen like to power off the ball and play a smash-mouth style. The Bills are tied for seventh in rushing (127.3 yards). They also benefit from the running ability of quarterback Josh Allen. He loves to run, whether it’s a designed play, or he can’t find an open receiver and takes off. When dropping into pass coverage, the Texans have to keep their eyes on Allen. The Texans are 18th (116.3) in run defense, an improvement over last season when they were last in the league. With their new four-man front for Lovie Smith, they’ve been effective against the run and have been avoiding giving up long gains. Tackles Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez have to take care of the interior. On the nose, Lopez is supposed to tie up two blockers to free up the linebackers to make tackles before the runners get to the second level. EDGE: Bills.

