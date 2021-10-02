CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 2021 PC game releases — Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, House of Ashes, and more

By Jason Rodriguez
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new month and we’re going to see a few spooky offerings since it’s almost Halloween. The PC game releases in October 2021 include horror games like The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Back 4 Blood, Alan Wake Remastered, and Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. We’ll also see Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Age of Empires IV, and Riders Republic. Lastly, Darkest Dungeon 2 enters Early Access, while Wasteland 3 bows out with its final expansion.

