RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a convenience store Saturday in a Kansas City suburb. The Riverside, Missouri, Police Department said the shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at a QuikTrip gas station located at 4600 NW Gateway Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot near a vehicle parked by the gas pumps. The victim died at the scene. His name and age wasn’t immediately identified. Police said they were questioning someone in connection with the shooting Saturday.

RIVERSIDE, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO