CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Various CFB experts make their Alabama-Ole Miss predictions

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghTeC_0cFCTF7G00
College GameDay, ESPN

Alabama and Ole Miss is shaping up to be a heavyweight bout between the top-15 teams. Ole Miss hopes to head home with a huge upset over the No. 1 team in the nation on the road.

Experts with the ESPN family of networks made their picks on College GameDay and SEC Nation, today.

Most Crimson Tide fans may not be pleased with some of the results, but it seems that one panel was smart enough to avoid a hot-take.

College GameDay’s decision was unanimous, with all four experts picking the Crimson Tide to triumph over the Rebels at home.

The SEC Nation crew was a little bit more diverse. Former Alabama DB Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum and former Florida QB Tim Tebow picked the Crimson Tide to win.

Jordan Rodgers, on the other hand, chose to be the odd-man out and picked Ole Miss to deliver the upset.

No. 1 Alabama is set to take on No. 12 Ole Miss on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for the best up-to-the-minute coverage of Alabama sports!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Harper
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Tim Tebow
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Ole Miss#Espn#American Football#Sec Nation#College Gameday#Rebels#The Crimson Tide#Harp41#Cbs
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy