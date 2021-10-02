Kansas at Iowa State odds, expert picks and prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) travel to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Below, we look at Kansas vs. Iowa State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas has won just 10 games since 2015, and that includes its 2021 season-opening victory over South Dakota. Kansas has since been destroyed by Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Duke but the Jayhawks managed to score at least 22 points in two of those three games. Kansas gets a tough matchup with the previously 14th-ranked ranked Cyclones.

Iowa State had a massive showdown with Big Ten in-state rival Iowa, currently ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. They also lost to top-25 Baylor.

Aside from those two games, the Cyclones outscored opponents 64-13.

Kansas at Iowa State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:55 a.m. ET.

Money line: Kansas +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500) | Iowa State -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)

Kansas +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500) | Iowa State -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Kansas +34.5 (-108) | Iowa State -34.5 (-112)

Kansas +34.5 (-108) | Iowa State -34.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Kansas at Iowa State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa State 52, Kansas 21

PASS on the money line.

Unless it’s a fraction of a unit on some magical day for Kansas, stay away from the money line. Betting -10000 for Iowa State will help a parlay so little and has far too much risk straight up for it to be worth a bettor’s while.

“LEAN” to KANSAS +34.5 (-108) as a slightly better bet. Baylor took down both Iowa State and Kansas, beating the former by 2 and the latter by 38.

With the Jayhawks having shown some ability to move the ball downfield against both Coastal Carolina and Duke, they should see some of that same success against a flimsy Iowa State defense.

Iowa State gave up 27 or more points in both of its losses. While it’ll almost certainly come out on top, a margin of almost five touchdowns is tough to bet on. I’d lean Kansas, but only for a fraction of a unit.

BET the OVER 56.5 (-108) as Kansas has scored over 20 points in two of its last three games. The Jayhawks scored at least 17 points in three of four games. Given that Iowa State hung 48 on UNLV, it may run up the score on Kansas.

Iowa State scored 77 points in its last two games and has turned on its offense of late. Given this game should be high-scoring in terms of Iowa State getting into the endzone, expect numerous scores.

