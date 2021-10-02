CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Kansas at Iowa State odds, expert picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5qO1_0cFCT5NF00

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) travel to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Below, we look at Kansas vs. Iowa State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas has won just 10 games since 2015, and that includes its 2021 season-opening victory over South Dakota. Kansas has since been destroyed by Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Duke but the Jayhawks managed to score at least 22 points in two of those three games. Kansas gets a tough matchup with the previously 14th-ranked ranked Cyclones.

Iowa State had a massive showdown with Big Ten in-state rival Iowa, currently ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. They also lost to top-25 Baylor.

Aside from those two games, the Cyclones outscored opponents 64-13.

Kansas at Iowa State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kansas +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500) | Iowa State -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kansas +34.5 (-108) | Iowa State -34.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Kansas at Iowa State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa State 52, Kansas 21

PASS on the money line.

Unless it’s a fraction of a unit on some magical day for Kansas, stay away from the money line. Betting -10000 for Iowa State will help a parlay so little and has far too much risk straight up for it to be worth a bettor’s while.

“LEAN” to KANSAS +34.5 (-108) as a slightly better bet. Baylor took down both Iowa State and Kansas, beating the former by 2 and the latter by 38.

With the Jayhawks having shown some ability to move the ball downfield against both Coastal Carolina and Duke, they should see some of that same success against a flimsy Iowa State defense.

Iowa State gave up 27 or more points in both of its losses. While it’ll almost certainly come out on top, a margin of almost five touchdowns is tough to bet on. I’d lean Kansas, but only for a fraction of a unit.

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

BET the OVER 56.5 (-108) as Kansas has scored over 20 points in two of its last three games. The Jayhawks scored at least 17 points in three of four games. Given that Iowa State hung 48 on UNLV, it may run up the score on Kansas.

Iowa State scored 77 points in its last two games and has turned on its offense of late. Given this game should be high-scoring in terms of Iowa State getting into the endzone, expect numerous scores.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

THE MAIN CHARACTER, Week 6: Hey everybody, Alabama lost

Welcome to the weekly college football wrapup that recognizes this sport is about nothing but feelings, primarily about enjoying the bad ones suffered by people besides you. It’s nothing but feelings, all the way down. Made-up polls determine which teams get the most attention and best postseason invites. Friendship clubs founded 100 years ago determine which teams get to call themselves “powers.” Recruiting is about the feelings of 17-year-old boys, and even head coaches can vanish because some booster gifted the wrong color BMW.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The Kansas Jayhawks#The Iowa State Cyclones#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buffalo Bills made the loudest of statements Sunday night in Kansas City

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. I don’t know if you stayed up last night through the lengthy weather delay at halftime of the Bills-Chiefs game but if you did you saw something that was clear as day to see – Buffalo laid a beatdown on the two-time defending AFC champs and became the team to beat in the conference and maybe in all of football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Softball bests AUM in 10-inning contest

AUBURN, Ala. – Utilizing a trio of clean outings in the circle and an evenly spread offensive attack, Auburn softball defeated Auburn University at Montgomery, 8-1, Sunday afternoon. Tiger hurlers Shelby Lowe, Samantha Yarbrough, and KK Dismukes showed dominance from the circle, matching a solo unearned run with 10 strikeouts.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy