CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Game day updates: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7 — final

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skcBG_0cFCQVob00

AMHERST, Mass. — The Toledo defense lost their touchdown streak, allowing one for the first time in over 11 quarters, but that barely registered in Saturday’s 45-7 victory at Massachusetts.

The Rockets’ final touchdown came on a six-yard run by Thomas Cluckey.

UMass scored after a big kick return, traveling 59 yards in seven plays. Brady Olson connected with Taylor Edwards on the score, and that only came after UT was called for a pass interference penalty on third-and-goal.

Toledo hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday at noon at the Glass Bowl.

Third quarter

Toledo tacked on a touchdown in the third quarter to extend its lead to 38-0.

Dequan Finn completed a six-yard pass to Bryce Mitchell for the first touchdown pass of Finn’s career.

Second quarter

The second quarter was all Toledo, as the Rockets scored 24 points en route to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Bryant Koback, who had a sluggish September, scored on runs of five and 18 yards. His five-yard touchdown run came one play after Nate Bauer returned an interception 49 yards, deep into UMass territory.

Just before halftime, Carter Bradley connected with Drew Rosi on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

UT’s defense has now gone 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown. They forced three UMass turnovers in the first half, with Toledo scoring on the next play each time.

First quarter

Dequan Finn quickly made his presence felt at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

On his first play, the Toledo quarterback ran untouched for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Rockets a 7-0 lead over host Massachusetts.

The touchdown came one play after Jonathan Jones hit UMass quarterback Brady Olson as he was throwing the football, causing a fumble that was recovered by Desjuan Johnson.

The Rockets limited UMass to minus-9 yards in the first quarter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

3 things we learned about Toledo football against Northern Illinois

The 2021 Toledo football season has reached the halfway point, and there’s still much to be deciphered, especially after Saturday’s 22-20 homecoming loss to Northern Illinois. The Rockets’ inconsistency has produced passionate responses from a fan base upset about three losses before mid-October. High expectations were part of the entire...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Amherst, OH
State
Massachusetts State
City
Toledo, OH
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Amherst, MA
Football
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
Amherst, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Mitchell
The Blade

Game day preview: Northern Illinois at Toledo

A MAC West showdown will take place Saturday at the Glass Bowl, with the winning team feeling good about itself as the season enters mid-October. Northern Illinois, winless a year ago, is coming to town attempting to do what it’s done so often — spoil Toledo's season.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Blade

Bowling Green hockey wins for first time this season, topping RPI

TROY, N.Y. — Nathan Burke’s goal 1:40 into overtime lifted the Bowling Green State University hockey team to its first victory of the season, 3-2 at RPI. The game-winner was Burke’s second goal of the night, going along with his goal at 18:57 of the second period that put the Falcons up 2-1. Eric Parker assisted on the game-winner, with Alex Barker and Austen Swankler assisting on the second-period goal.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#American Football#Toledo 45#Umass#Ut
The Blade

BGSU hockey scores tie with RPI

TROY, N.Y. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against host RPI on Friday in the team’s official season opener following last week’s 7-1 exhibition loss at Michigan.
SPORTS
The Blade

Bryan's Deylen Miley solid in pro debut with Astros organization

Fewer than three months after turning professional, Deylen Miley has made an impression. The Bryan High School graduate turned professional baseball pitcher has traveled a well-documented road. He started his collegiate career at Tiffin University as an outfielder, transferred to Bellarmine University in Louisville, and converted from an outfielder to...
BRYAN, OH
The Blade

How Toledo-area players fared in the NFL in Week 5

Here is how players with area ties fared in the NFL in Week 5 action:. ■ Micah Hyde, SS, Bills (Fostoria): Started, made two solo tackles, and returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown in a 38-20 win over Kansas City.
NFL
The Blade

NLL football roundup: Anthony Wayne blanks Napoleon

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne’s Grant Kinnee took the opening kickoff 78 yards to the house and the rest was all Generals in a 35-0 Northern Lakes League football victory over Napoleon on Friday. Joe Caswell ran for 153 yards on 24 carries with a 2-yard touchdown to pace the...
NAPOLEON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Perrysburg blanks Northview 40-0 behind big first half

Perrysburg would have waited two hours. Whatever it took to extend their now 16-game winning streak over Northern Lakes League rival Northview. Following a 71-minute delay for a doomsday thunderstorm, the Yellow Jackets used their prolific offense to quickly turn a Week 8 showdown into a snoozer.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy