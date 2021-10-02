Game day updates: Toledo 45, Massachusetts 7 — final

AMHERST, Mass. — The Toledo defense lost their touchdown streak, allowing one for the first time in over 11 quarters, but that barely registered in Saturday’s 45-7 victory at Massachusetts.

The Rockets’ final touchdown came on a six-yard run by Thomas Cluckey.

UMass scored after a big kick return, traveling 59 yards in seven plays. Brady Olson connected with Taylor Edwards on the score, and that only came after UT was called for a pass interference penalty on third-and-goal.

Toledo hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday at noon at the Glass Bowl.

Third quarter

Toledo tacked on a touchdown in the third quarter to extend its lead to 38-0.

Dequan Finn completed a six-yard pass to Bryce Mitchell for the first touchdown pass of Finn’s career.

Second quarter

The second quarter was all Toledo, as the Rockets scored 24 points en route to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Bryant Koback, who had a sluggish September, scored on runs of five and 18 yards. His five-yard touchdown run came one play after Nate Bauer returned an interception 49 yards, deep into UMass territory.

Just before halftime, Carter Bradley connected with Drew Rosi on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

UT’s defense has now gone 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown. They forced three UMass turnovers in the first half, with Toledo scoring on the next play each time.

First quarter

Dequan Finn quickly made his presence felt at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

On his first play, the Toledo quarterback ran untouched for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Rockets a 7-0 lead over host Massachusetts.

The touchdown came one play after Jonathan Jones hit UMass quarterback Brady Olson as he was throwing the football, causing a fumble that was recovered by Desjuan Johnson.

The Rockets limited UMass to minus-9 yards in the first quarter.