Kimberly Shaw Isaak died on Sept. 13, 2021, at the Alpine Rehabilitation Home after a period of failing health. Kim was born on July 7, 1950, and grew up in Troy. Following her graduation, her family moved to Swanzey Center. During her senior year at Monadnock Regional High School, she was an exchange student with Isabelle from Chile. She continued her education with a degree from the University of New Hampshire.