Relationship Advice

Eradicating domestic violence in our families, community

Las Cruces Sun-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic abuse is a growing problem in our society. Unfortunately, the church is often an unwitting participant in the ongoing trauma and violence. Since the month of October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is appropriate the church take a prayerful and Biblical stand against all domestic abuse. This includes physical, emotional, sexual, spiritual, and psychological violence of any kind and all forms of dehumanization.

www.lcsun-news.com

ABC4

IN FOCUS Discussion: The rise in domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition (UDVC), the Utah Domestic Violence LINKLine reported a sharp increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates also said that many victim service providers have reported that the average stay for a victim in a shelter or emergency housing has also seen a substantial increase. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Enterprise

Walkers to raise awareness of domestic violence

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, over 45% of Kentucky women and more than 35% of Kentucky men experience intimate partner violence, intimate partner rape and/or rape in their lifetimes. Since 1987, October has been observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a month dedicated to connecting individuals and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
hometownstations.com

Crossroads Crisis Center bringing awareness of domestic violence in our area

The Crossroads Crisis Center is working hard this month to bring Domestic Violence Awareness to our area. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our local crisis center has an array of events to get the community involved. One of the events includes tree planting and decorating. Every year, Crossroads decorates trees around Lima in purple ribbons and bulbs, and they even plant a new tree every year. The crisis center says their main goal is to educate people about domestic violence.
LIMA, OH
Person
Christ
KHON2

Domestic Violence Awareness & DVAC Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Living808 is spotlighting the issue with a series of conversations. We begin with the CEO/Co-Founder of the Domestic Violence Action Center, Nanci Kreidman. “Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a nation-wide effort to raise awareness about domestic violence and its impact...
HONOLULU, HI
Delaware Gazette

Helping domestic violence survivors

October is known for a lot of things. It’s Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, National Chili and National Cookie Month (yum), Bat Appreciation Month (not making that up), Halloween – of course, and the list goes on. One of the more well-known designations for October is that it’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
La Crosse Tribune

New Horizons invites community members to view displays, wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and New Horizons is inviting community members to support survivors and gain awareness of the effects of abuse. According to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Domestic violence can affect anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation or socio-economic status.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
#Domestic Violence#Marriages#Church Teaching#Christian
dailyeasternnews.com

EDITORIAL: Bringing awareness to domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which began in October 1987, and we at The Daily Eastern News want to help spread awareness, information and ways to get help for those who are victims of domestic violence. The purpose of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to help victims of domestic violence and help spread awareness about statistics and signs of domestic violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiem-tv.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic violence has skyrocketed all over the country. Experts call pandemics and global shutdowns a perfect storm for this crime. Humboldt Domestic Violence Services have experienced a large increase in domestic violence cases. They offer services like counseling, long-term housing,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
New Castle News

Program to call attention to domestic violence

A candlelight vigil and memorial program marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month is scheduled for noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the New Castle police station. The event aims to raise awareness and to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. This program, sponsored by Arise, the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Niagara Gazette

MORINELLO: Domestic violence a pandemic in itself

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence affects millions of women and men and it does not discriminate. Prior to the pandemic up to one in three women and one in four men experienced some form of domestic violence by their partners. As we sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates declined, a new pandemic emerged from the shadows. Surveys around the world have shown domestic abuse spiking since January of 2020 — jumping markedly year over year compared to the same period in 2019. This is appalling.
SOCIETY
nny360.com

Oswego County Opportunities Service to Aid Families joins #Every1KnowsSome1 Campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence

OSWEGO - Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). DVAM campaigns have been used nationwide for decades as tools to raise awareness of the epidemic of domestic violence in the country, and to educate individuals on the impact and prevention of domestic violence in communities. By raising awareness and educating the community, it helps to shine light on the problem and creates a safe space where victims feel more comfortable coming forward, and more perpetrators are held accountable.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
smcorridornews.com

The unseen effects of domestic violence

The following article is part two of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Locally, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,055 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell Counties. 866 of those were victims of domestic violence.
HAYS, TX
queenoftheclick.com

Sponsor Thanksgiving Dinner for a Family in Our Community This Year

Grandma’s Love is having the annual Thanksgiving Drive. Last year, the organization was able to feed 160 families with the community’s support. Grandma’s Love works at some schools in our community. They supply backpacks with food to help families out. During Covid, the need increased of course. Theresa also makes sure the children get a special treat with the food.
ADVOCACY

