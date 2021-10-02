CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Friends Of The Poor Walk Does Good

Cover picture for the articleFrom Sept. 25 to 26, the members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in St. Mary’s Parish hosted its Annual Friends of the Poor Walk. The society is one of the largest Catholic lay organizations in the world and seeks to relieve suffering through person-to-person involvement of its members with those in need. Vincentian volunteers make home visits to families who ask for help and try to alleviate their stress in some way by offering material, financial and spiritual aid.

