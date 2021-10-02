Annual Friends Of The Poor Walk Does Good

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Foster Park. This year’s event will be in-person. “We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Katie Griffin, Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

