Harris County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Street flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, West University Place, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, University Place, Astrodome Area, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Neartown / Montrose, Macgregor, Midtown Houston, Fourth Ward, southern Memorial Park, Greater Third Ward, Downtown Houston, Greater Eastwood and Second Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in street flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Downtown Houston#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#West University Place#Greater Third Ward#Greater Eastwood

