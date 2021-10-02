CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Lee Roth, original frontman for Van Halen, announces upcoming retirement

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEXSTAR) – David Lee Roth is running his last lap with the devil, it would seem. Roth, the rock star who fronted Van Halen during the band’s heyday and most recent iteration, has announced his upcoming retirement after a stint of shows in Las Vegas in December and January. “I...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CINCINNATI, OH
US Magazine

Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth Will Retire After Final 5 Concerts: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

It’s time to stop running with the devil. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement will begin after his final concerts. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer, 66, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, October 1. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Eddie Van Halen
metalinjection

MYRONE Pays Tribute To David Lee Roth With VAN HALEN-Esque Single "Thank U Dave"

David Lee Roth announced his retirement from music last week (and in 1991, maybe) alongside a handful of final shows in Las Vegas later this year. Now softshred artist Myrone is paying tribute to Roth's time in Van Halen with his new single "Thank U Dave," and it's really good. Seriously, the single sounds like a mashup of riffs that Eddie himself never wrote throughout the band's entire career.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Review Journal
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ impersonation

Machine Gun Kelly wants revenge after pal Pete Davidson poked fun at the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his relationship with Megan Fox during the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,” Kelly, 31, joked in a post...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne says that worshipping Satan protected him from Covid-19

Did the Devil protect his most devoted disciples against Covid-19? Ozzy Osbourne believes this may well be the case. In a very tongue-in-cheek statement made to Metal Hammer, Ozzy weighs up the effect of the pandemic on his own family, and comes to the conclusion that years of devoted service to Satan must have fortified him against the killer virus.
RELIGION
Popculture

'General Hospital' Fans Are Outraged Over Rerun Episode

Fans hoping to tune into their favorite daytime soap opera on Tuesday were left empty-handed and angered when ABC opted to air a General Hospital rerun rather than an all-new episode. ABC had been slated to air Season 59, Episode 18 in the usual 1 p.m. ET timeslot, with a synopsis for the episode reading, "Robert and Anna's investigation puts them in peril. Plus, Brook Lynn grows frustrated with Austin and Victor reveals his true intentions." However, the network instead opted to air a previous episode of the show, pushing the typical weekly release schedule back a day.
TV SERIES
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy