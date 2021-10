PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a woman who went missing on October 5. According to a Facebook post, April D. Werner, also known as April Saunders of St. Louis, was last seen in rural Phelps County on October 5 and may be driving a black 2011 Ford Escape with a Missouri plate: XA4-F4U.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO