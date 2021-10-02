CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Webster, IN

National Family History Month At North Webster Community Public Library

By Jasmine Morehead
inkfreenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH WEBSTER — It’s a month of contests at North Webster Community Public Library. In recognition of National Family History Month, the October reading contest is all about family. Read a book, listen to an audio book or watch a DVD with the word of a relative, such as mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, cousin, etc., in the title. Fill out a drawing entry slip with the title, along with your name and phone number, for a chance to win a prize. Fill out an entry slip for every title you check out throughout the month for multiple chances to win.

