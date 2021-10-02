LaMoure Keeps Winning, Shuts Out Hankinson
HANKINSON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The top dog in 9B pitched its sixth shutout of the season Friday night as LaMoure-Litchville/Marion rolled past Hankinson, 50-0. The Loboes got out to a quick start, scoring 34 points in the first half against Hankinson. Brady Lettenmeier once again carried the bulk of the run game, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. Tate Mart helped the ground game as well, scoring twice off of four carries for 38 yards. Mart also had a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
