CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Man, Convicted Felon Arrested On Capital Sexual Battery Charges

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7UCZ_0cFC8Ckd00

Law enforcement agencies in Florida worked together to capture a 25-year-old man accused of 6 counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

Cory Lee Murphy was located by DeSoto County Sheriff deputies earlier this week in his front yard smoking a cigarette at 3084 Central Ave in Port Charlotte.

Murphy was taken into custody on a DeSoto county warrant by Charlotte County road patrol deputies alongside members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

This arrest comes shortly after Murphy attempted to hide from law enforcement.

“Our partnership with Sheriff Potter and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit the citizens of both Charlotte and Desoto counties,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Sheriff James Potter echoes Prummell’s sentiments and commends the professionalism of all officers involved.

Murphy was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces 6 counts of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 36

Elderly Retiree
8d ago

No need to question if he's sick look at what he did to his face. The audacity of him to subject a child to that face much less anything else.

Reply
4
250R ATC GUY
8d ago

I have a glock tattoo removal gun if they want to bring him by my house.

Reply
20
mike
8d ago

take him to the back and use 1 bullet....put an end to that!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Dies After Highway Motorcycle Gang Shootout On I-4

The woman who was struck with a bullet in the Friday motorcycle gang shootout on I-4 near in Polk County has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press briefing, it started as a physical fight when two groups of rival bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club then passed each other on I-4.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
Desoto County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

60-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19, approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane.
HUDSON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Cory Lee#Sexual Battery#Central Ave#Sheriff Potter#Michigan Lottery
The Free Press - TFP

Selmon Extension Ramp and Section Closure

TAMPA, FL. – Repairs on the Selmon Extension will begin tonight starting at 9 p.m. EST and go through 6 a.m. EST on October 12, 2021. Ramp A off Dale Mabry Highway will be closed as well as the westbound section of the Selmon West Extension. All ramps and sections...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested With A Dozen Cats And Skeletal Remains Found In Home

A Florida woman has been arrested after deputies execute a search warrant to discover malnourished cats and skeletal remains in and out of the woman’s home. On October 6th, 2021, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to the home of Luuly Quang in Fort Myers after learning that there were approximately a dozen cats living in deplorable conditions.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Passengers With Guns In Carry-On Bags At Pittsburgh International Airport Now Face Revocation Of Concealed Carry Permit

PITTSBURGH, PA, – Acting United States Attorney Steve Kaufman has announced a new way of dealing with travelers who have guns in their carry-on bags at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints. Following is the statement he issued today during a news conference hosted by Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “Unfortunately, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy