Florida Man, Convicted Felon Arrested On Capital Sexual Battery Charges

Law enforcement agencies in Florida worked together to capture a 25-year-old man accused of 6 counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

Cory Lee Murphy was located by DeSoto County Sheriff deputies earlier this week in his front yard smoking a cigarette at 3084 Central Ave in Port Charlotte.

Murphy was taken into custody on a DeSoto county warrant by Charlotte County road patrol deputies alongside members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

This arrest comes shortly after Murphy attempted to hide from law enforcement.

“Our partnership with Sheriff Potter and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit the citizens of both Charlotte and Desoto counties,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Sheriff James Potter echoes Prummell’s sentiments and commends the professionalism of all officers involved.

Murphy was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces 6 counts of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.