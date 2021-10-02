CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Seriously Injured In Rollover Crash | National City

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article10.01.2021 | 6:51 PM | NATIONAL CITY – The male driver of the SUV went off of the freeway and rolled his SUV up the left shoulder embankment. The SUV landed back on its wheels. The driver was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital. DUI is suspected in this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

onscene.tv

