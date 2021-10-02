Male Seriously Injured In Rollover Crash | National City
10.01.2021 | 6:51 PM | NATIONAL CITY – The male driver of the SUV went off of the freeway and rolled his SUV up the left shoulder embankment. The SUV landed back on its wheels. The driver was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital. DUI is suspected in this incident.
