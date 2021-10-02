ColourPop Heavy Petal, Dancing Lady, Orchis Lippie Stix Reviews & Swatches
ColourPop Heavy Petal Lippie Stix ($7.00 for 0.0352 oz.) is a deep plum with subtle, cool undertones and a satin finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, moderately dense texture that was lightly tacky on my lips (but not heavy or uncomfortable to wear). The product applied evenly and didn’t emphasize lip texture or my lip lines. It lasted nicely for five and a half hours and felt lightly hydrating over time.www.temptalia.com
