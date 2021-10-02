ColourPop Heavy Petal, Dancing Lady, Orchis Lippie Stix Reviews & Swatches

The lipstick that launched 1,000 dupes, went insanely viral thanks to a Lord of the Rings-obsessed TikToker, and promptly sold out everywhere is finally back in stock. Before it sells out again, it's time to grab your wallet and place that order. Black Honey has been around for decades, but it's no wonder why it's having a resurgence in popularity. The berry-toned color makes it look like you took a nice swig of Cabernet, and it suits everyone. It has a slightly glossy finish that's youthful and yummy, without sliding off your lips when you sip your morning latte.

MAKEUP ・ 12 DAYS AGO