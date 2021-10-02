CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Which WDW Resorts Will My Young Kids Enjoy?

By Becky Gandillon
touringplans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking a decision about where to stay when you visit Walt Disney World is one of the most expensive and important choices of your vacation planning. The right resort will give you a restful place to reenergize, places to refuel before and after your day of touring, and even a great place to explore when you’re not in the parks. The wrong resort could keep you up at night or generate stressful mornings as everyone tries to get ready for the day.

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdw#Travel Agents#Wdw Resorts#Walt Disney World#Math#Touringplans
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
NRToday.com

Enjoy these adults-only properties from SELECT hotels and resorts

If you’ve been dreaming of an escape from everyday routine, an all-inclusive resort that caters to adults can be a great choice for your next vacation. Here’s a sample of the resorts that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program. These properties are usually for guests who are at least 18, but some allow older teenagers.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
kennythepirate.com

Comparison: Which Disney Skyliner Resort is the best?

The Skyliner is Disney World’s newest mode of transportation, and it makes getting around a breeze. You know you want to stay at a resort that accesses the Skyliner, but which one? They all have their advantages and disadvantages. I’m comparing and ranking them to help you decide!. Disney’s Skyliner.
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Modified Character Meets, Live Entertainment & More Returning to Walt Disney World This Fall!

Big news! There will soon be a lot more entertainment offerings returning to the Walt Disney World Resort this fall! Matter fact, a few have actually already returned!. On October 1, the morning welcome show, “Let the Magic Begin” that takes place on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage returned. In addition, the ragtime piano player at Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. has also returned. Moving over to EPCOT, a number of World Showcase performers have come back! Alberta Bound can be found in the Canada Pavilion, Sergio is in the Italy Pavilion, and the Taiko drummers of Matsuriza are playing once again in the Japan Pavilion.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

7 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid at the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival is a fan-favorite event celebrating delicious cuisines from around the globe, spanning the course of several months, and including special events and entertainment as well as the numerous food and beverage booths. It is a really cool festival to experience, but it can also be overwhelming if you’ve never been before.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Top 5 Favorite Pools of Disney Vacation Club

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. It is almost impossible to talk about Disney Vacation Club without mentioning a few splash-tastic resort pools! Whether you’re new to DVC or an original Old Key West member, there is a good chance that you’ve already got a few favorite swimming holes in mind. Well, so do we! That’s right, we recently put our DVC knowledge to the test and ranked our Top 5 Favorite Pools of Disney Vacation Club!
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Disney World Resort Power Rankings: Fall 2021

New blog series, who dis? We’ve sliced and diced satisfaction numbers from Disney World resorts over and over again here at TouringPlans. We’ve compared them to prices, we’ve looked at them for specific party types, etc. And we’ve even used them to seed the very first WDW Resort Tournament. But now it’s time to introduce a new and fun concept that we’ll revisit each season. It’s the first edition of Walt Disney World Resort Power Rankings!! But what’s a Power Ranking? I’m glad you asked. We’re taking all of the reviews we have of Walt Disney World resorts (over 44,000 of them) and doing something a little different.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

WDW Crowd Calendar Update: October and November 2021

Trying to predict Crowd Levels has been a challenge this year. In July it looked like we had turned the corner and things were returning to normal. Disney dropped the mask mandate; more attractions, restaurants, and hotels were opening; and attendance was up. In August and September, we saw low wait times and crowd levels. For October, with the 50th anniversary, lower COVID-19 rates, and Annual Passes being sold again, we expected more normal crowd levels.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

The Oceaneers Club Offers Amazing Adventures For Kiddos on the Disney Wish

Exciting details are coming out about the Disney Wish and today we take a look at the Oceaneer Club, which is a fantastic space onboard the Disney Cruise Line ships for the kids onboard. These are immersive and imaginative places that put them into fun stories from characters that they know and love. These kids’ clubs will transform into living worlds through magical entertainment presented courtesy of help from the Disney-trained counselors.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Top 5 Best Disneyland Quick Service Meals For Under $13

Food prices at Disneyland Resort can be overwhelming but some bargains do exist! We consider Plaza Inn’s famous fried chicken meal to be one of the best entrees in the park, but not everyone wants to spend $18.99 on a single meal. A standard hamburger can be obtained for around $12, but what if you want something interesting with more of a bang for your buck? In this post we’ll go over top 5 best Disneyland Resort quick service meals for under $13.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

Tweens and Teens Have Fantastic Spaces Onboard the Disney Wish

Yesterday, Disney shared some new details about the Oceaneer Club on the Disney Wish and today, we are learning about some fantastic places for teens and tweens! These trendy spaces will be great places to hang out and also enjoy counselor-led programming created just for them. There will be creative design details, comfortable lounge space and high-tech entertainment to enjoy.
KIDS
touringplans.com

SATURDAY SIX: 6 Reasons We Love DIAGON ALLEY in the Wizarding World

This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at DIAGON ALLEY! When Diagon Alley opened at Universal Studios Florida it changed the way we looked at immersive lands inside a theme park forever. Back in in 2010, when Hogsmeade Village opened in Islands of Adventure, it immediately became a gold standard and had industry-changing effects on themed merchandise as well as food and beverage. You can make a case that Butterbeer alone changed the entire future of the Universal parks by becoming such a phenomenon that it helped the $250 million land pay for itself within six months. That immediate and unqualified success led to a fast tracking of many other things, including Diagon Alley.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy