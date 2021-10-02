Magnum PI, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Friday Night SmackDown

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green with John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Patrick Gallagher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, T.V. Carpio, Arturo Del Puerto, Vinny Chhibber, Romy Rosemont, Ryan O’Nan, Michael Malarkey, and David Meunier in recurring roles. The story begins with private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) joining forces to search for two kidnapped sisters. In season two, with fugitive Ronald Pergman (Geraghty) still on the loose, Cassie distracts herself with work at the detective agency while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb (Gallagher) up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. While the two move in different directions, it’s not long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths again.
