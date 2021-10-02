CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnum PI, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Friday Night SmackDown

tvseriesfinale.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, October 1, 2021 ratings — New episodes: SWAT, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Dynasty. Specials: The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World. Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Reruns: Ordinary Joe. Note: If you’re not seeing the...

tvseriesfinale.com

tvseriesfinale.com

Bull: Season Six Ratings

After three seasons on Monday nights, CBS has moved the Bull TV show to a very competitive Thursday night timeslot. The series has been a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings in the past. Will this drama thrive or struggle on its new night? Will Bull be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season One Ratings

CBS has just six timeslots designated for half-hour comedies and most of the slots are filled with established shows. It can be tough for any new show to gain traction these days and sitcoms are no exception. Will Ghosts be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A single-camera...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Magnum PI’ Season 4 Release Date Is Closer Than You Think

Magnum PI is coming back for Season 4. In fact, the next season of the popular CBS show is going to be back quicker than some of its fans might realize. The reboot of the classic series is already getting quite a bit of attention for its new character additions. This particular reboot of the series that originally starred Tom Selleck has another interesting wrinkle for the fans and the network. Magnum PI is set in the same universe as Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 premiere sneak peek: Rick gets some news

In a matter of a few short days the Magnum PI season 4 premiere is going to be here — so what sort of news is coming Rick’s way?. The sneak peek below gives us a good bit of insight into some of this — namely, Rick getting getting some bad news in terms of his bar. Suzy was accepted into a six-month residency! Unfortunately, this is all the way in San Diego and that means that she won’t be able to work for him anymore.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 premiere video: A late-night phone call!

With the premiere of Magnum PI season 4 right around the corner, why not take another fun look at what lies ahead?. The sneak peek below gives you a small sense of how Thomas Magnum is faring on the job, where he is doing his best to take care of clients without the help of his partner Higgins. Here’s the thing, though: Higgins is actually still a part of it. She may be on the other side of the world, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. If Thomas has a problem and feels like she can help him, he’s going to call her regardless of where she is or when it is.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Who will outsmart the master duo in the eighth season of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Penn & Teller: Fool Us is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Hype around season 4 premiere

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re wondering about that in relation to the season 4 premiere, we’re here to lend a helping hand. So where do we start off here? How about with a dose of great news — you’ve waiting long enough for the premiere, as it is now poised to air on CBS tonight! This episode, entitled “Island Vibes,” will give you a good chance to see all of the good stuff that you missed over the past few months. Magnum and Higgins may not be in the same place, but rest assured that they will still be communicating with one another. Beyond just that, they’ll even be working together on an extremely important case!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 premiere: Magnum, Higgins, & Chapter 9

Tonight on the Magnum PI season 4 premiere, the show gave Magnum – Higgins fans all the content they want … well, sort of. What happened? As it turns out, Robin Masters has a new White Knight book out there, and it’s one that features a new character based, in part, on Higgins. The show opened with a scene featuring the fictional version of these characters (yes, they are already fictional themselves), and shortly after that we heard that Masters wrote a particularly steamy scene for these characters: Chapter 9.
TV SERIES
CBS Seattle

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Magic with a Wolf’

SCOTT WOLF (“NANCY DREW”) GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”) joins Penn & Teller and magicians featured in the episode include The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo, and Ben Seidman. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#801). Original airdate 10/8/2021 @ 8pm.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Magnum PI: Season Five? Has the CBS Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. Recurring performers include Lance Kim, Chantal Thuy, and Martin Martinez. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great North, 60 Minutes, America’s Funniest Home Videos, iHeartRadio Music Festival, NFL Football

Sunday, October 3, 2021 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, The Rookie, The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and 60 Minutes. Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Bucs at Patriots. Specials: iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 and Star Trek. Reruns: The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season One Viewer Votes

Could the crime lab be taken down in the first season of the CSI: Vegas TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like CSI: Vegas is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of CSI: Vegas here.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Tough As Nails: Season Three Ratings

Last season, CBS used Tough As Nails to help fill the Wednesday night schedule while Survivor was absent. The series isn’t a hit but has still performed pretty well in the ratings and has already been renewed for a fourth season. How will it do this time around, with popular Survivor as a lead-in? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Station 19: Season Five Viewer Votes

How hot will the action get in the fifth season of the Station 19 TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Station 19 is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Station 19 here.
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Friday: A ‘Chippendales Murder’ scandal on 20/20, plus new ‘Dateline’

20/20: Chippendale Murders (9 p.m., ABC) - Season 44 opens with a deep dive into the dark history of greed, paranoia and murder behind the rise of male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which became an international cultural phenomenon in the 80s and 90s. The report looks at how ambitious Chippendales creator, Steve Banerjee, conspired to eliminate those who he believed got in his way, including the shocking murder-for-hire plots against close business associates and a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against an aggrieved patron of the club who sued the organization for racial discrimination. The program features never-before-seen footage as well as interviews with a retired FBI special agent who played a major role in catching and arresting Banerjee; a former Chippendales dancer who opens up about being the target in a thwarted murder-for-hire plot; and the historian and host of “Welcome To Your Fantasy,” a popular podcast on Chippendales.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas, Riverdale, The Goldbergs, Chicago Med, The Masked Singer

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Survivor, Tough As Nails, CSI: Vegas, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, The Masked Singer, Alter Ego, In the Dark, and Riverdale. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
tvseriesfinale.com

Big Sky: Season Three? Has the ABC Thriller TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green with John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Patrick Gallagher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, T.V. Carpio, Arturo Del Puerto, Vinny Chhibber, Romy Rosemont, Ryan O’Nan, Michael Malarkey, and David Meunier in recurring roles. The story begins with private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) joining forces to search for two kidnapped sisters. In season two, with fugitive Ronald Pergman (Geraghty) still on the loose, Cassie distracts herself with work at the detective agency while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb (Gallagher) up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. While the two move in different directions, it’s not long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths again.
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Penn & Teller’s Worst Nightmare

Watch Penn & Teller’s Worst Nightmare with magicians Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan and Paul Gertner at 8PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season 8 trailer on YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, NC

