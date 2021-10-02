Magnum PI, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Dateline NBC, 20/20, Friday Night SmackDown

With the premiere of Magnum PI season 4 right around the corner, why not take another fun look at what lies ahead?. The sneak peek below gives you a small sense of how Thomas Magnum is faring on the job, where he is doing his best to take care of clients without the help of his partner Higgins. Here’s the thing, though: Higgins is actually still a part of it. She may be on the other side of the world, but it ultimately doesn’t matter. If Thomas has a problem and feels like she can help him, he’s going to call her regardless of where she is or when it is.

