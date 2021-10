Perhaps not a game for the neutrals as 19th meets 20th, with both Burnley and Norwich winless so far. Burnley will be confident they still have the edge as Daniel Farke has guided his side to zero points and 16 goals conceded after only six games. It is looking like a long, difficult season for Norwich already but, if they can focus on snatching an important win at Turf Moor, then upcoming fixtures against Brighton, Leeds, Brentford, Southampton and Wolves (with a rather difficult trip to Chelsea in the mix) may feel much less daunting. Baby steps. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO