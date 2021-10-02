Blue Reflection: Second Light Demo Available in Japan and East Asia
Koei Tecmo announced through its TGS 2021 presentation that a demo for Blue Reflection: Second Light is now available to download through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. The demo will include the prologue of the game. Clearing it will reward players with a special rabbit headband. This is a cosmetic item that can be worn in the full release of the game. However, the demo is only available to those with a Japanese or East Asian PlayStation or Nintendo account.www.siliconera.com
