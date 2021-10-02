CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of arson

 9 days ago

WOOD COUNTY — A Hainesville volunteer firefighter was arrested and charged with eight counts of arson after he was accused of starting eight fires. According to our news partner KETK, Courtney Keel was booked into the Wood County Jail on Tuesday. He was released on Wednesday after posting bail. On Sept. 23, 2020, Chief Robert Holland with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began investigating fires that the Hainesville VFD had worked. Holland believes Keel possibly started fires that happened in 2020 on June 8, July 27, Aug. 25, Sept. 14, and Sept. 21. Two fires were reported on Aug. 24. In 2021, there were “suspicious“ fires on June 21 and Sept. 24.

