Even though the Broncos are slightly favored, the Ravens are the popular pick for their Week 4 matchup. Analysis: "The Broncos have beaten three teams that are a combined 0-9. The Ravens have played three hard-fought games and are battle-tested. It's also Baltimore's third road game in four weeks, This game will be tight and could ultimately come down to a critical turnover. Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Ronald Darby, and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell are on IR. Guards Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are also injured and their status is uncertain."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO