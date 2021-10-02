CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

New Study Reveals Avocados Shrink Belly Fat and Promote Weight Loss

By Sally Duffin
 9 days ago
People often avoid avocados because they're high in calories, but a new study reveals an avocado a day can actually help you shrink belly fat and lose weight. The high level of avocado calories – about 240 for an average-sized fruit – come mostly from the fat content or 24 grams of fat, but in contrast to processed foods that are high in saturated fat, these natural "good" fats in avocado help you lose weight, feel fuller longer, and keep your heart healthy.

