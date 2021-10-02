New Study Reveals Avocados Shrink Belly Fat and Promote Weight Loss

When it comes to belly-slimming meals, there's nothing healthier than a nice piece of fish, right? Not if it's one of these. That may have been true 100 years ago when Teddy Roosevelt was wrestling wild salmon from the great rivers of the West. But while the seafood that shows up in your supermarket or on your favorite restaurant menu today may look the same as what our forefathers subsisted on, in many cases, it's not. While the chicken of the sea can be an impeccable source of lean protein and heart-bolstering omega-3 fatty acids, certain varieties and preparations can bloat your belly.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO