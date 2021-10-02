Covid-19 infusions available at new mobile clinic
There were no controversial issues at the City Council meeting Monday when Councilperson-at-Large Betty Sawyer-Smith conducted business in the absence of Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. The council adopted a resolution approving a temporary lease with the La. Dept. of Hospitals (LDH) to conduct a mobile clinic for COVID antibody infusions in the parking lot of Troy Mayeaux Baseball Field in East Natchitoches. It is one of 13 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites in the State run by LDH.www.natchitochestimes.com
