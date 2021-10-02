CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

Covid-19 infusions available at new mobile clinic

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no controversial issues at the City Council meeting Monday when Councilperson-at-Large Betty Sawyer-Smith conducted business in the absence of Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. The council adopted a resolution approving a temporary lease with the La. Dept. of Hospitals (LDH) to conduct a mobile clinic for COVID antibody infusions in the parking lot of Troy Mayeaux Baseball Field in East Natchitoches. It is one of 13 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites in the State run by LDH.

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Health
City
Shreveport, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Hurricanes#Covid 19#City Council#Hospitals#Ldh#Covid#State#Acadian Ambulance Service#Paul S Party Boat
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy