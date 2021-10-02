CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lamb’ Transcends Its Delicious Weirdness To Thoughtfully Explore Grief, Deliverance, & Humanity’s Place In The World [Fantastic Fest]

By Warren Cantrell
theplaylist.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delicious mix of Christian, pagan, and Icelandic mythology topped with a familiar A24 glaze of unsettling stillness and visual vibrancy, “Lamb” offers challenges in equal proportion to its rewards. A layered text that unpacks itself like a Russian nesting doll of human folly, the film showcases minimalist subtlety that deploys its pieces with exacting precision. Intriguing, suspenseful, occasionally hilarious, and perpetually engaging, “Lamb” exists in a space unencumbered by genre and unconcerned with expectation.

