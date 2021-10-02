‘Lamb’ Transcends Its Delicious Weirdness To Thoughtfully Explore Grief, Deliverance, & Humanity’s Place In The World [Fantastic Fest]

A24's Icelandic fable revels in its heartfelt absurdity. Perhaps the all-around strangest movie to be getting a wide release this year, Lamb is a movie best entered blindly. Though, if you’re at all logged on and in the sphere of Film Twitter release hype, it may have been difficult to avoid the ludicrous selling point that the film is built on when the trailer was released. Nevertheless, if you’ve managed to stay cold for this one, all you need to know is this: María (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guõnason) live a seemingly peaceful, if emotionally distant, life on an idyllic Icelandic farm where they tend to the land and their animals. When one of their sheep gives birth to a notably peculiar baby lamb, María and Ingvar see it as an ample opportunity to mend their relationship and come together as a family.

