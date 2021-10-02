Justice Sotomayor declines NYC teachers’ request to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Oct. 2 (UPI) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied a request by New York City teachers challenging a mandate that all public school staff must vaccinated against COVID-19. She declined to refer the case to the full U.S. Supreme Court hours before a deadline set by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The mandate, announced Aug. 23, required all teachers and staff to receive their first shot by 5 p.m. Friday or be suspended without pay Monday.gephardtdaily.com
