A Healthy Ty Jerome Could Stand Out Among Thunder Reserves

Ty Jerome has an excellent chance to separate himself as a valuable role player this season, whether that be on a future Thunder roster or elsewhere.

Jerome increased his 3-point volume from 1.6 attempts in the 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns to 5.1 attempts last season with the Thunder. Though he had a larger pool of playing time to pull from while getting up these extra shots, Jerome also increased his efficiency across the board. He jumped from 28 percent to 42 percent beyond the arc while averaging 10.7 points per game and a just over three assists.

Even an unhealthy Jerome showed real progress and impact last season when he wasn’t spending time in the G-League. Jerome began the 2020-21 season by missing training camp and early regular season games with an injury, but says he’s healthy to start this next season.

If you’re looking for a role player that could separate himself from his peers this season, Jerome wouldn’t be a surprising pick. At 6-foot-5 and 24 years old, he lines up well with both the Thunder’s interest in wing versatility and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s age timeline.

Finding a player that can consistently shoot high percentage 3’s at a steady volume is a rarity in the NBA, and if that player can keep himself from being played off the floor on defense, you have something even rarer.

He’ll be competing for minutes alongside fellow reserve guards Theo Maledon and Tre Mann.

Last season, Jerome showed something Maledon has sorely missed in his short NBA career thus far, and that’s the willingness to take offensive risks. Those risks, usually appearing as quick-release 3’s off the dribble or around a screen may keep him ahead of the reserve pack again this season. Maledon tends to play a little too smart for his own good, and limits the lineups offensive production because of it.

Mann will presumably be spending some time in the G League, and may not compete for a ton of NBA minutes right away. He's a guy that could really pop offensively though if his 3's start dropping early. He and Jerome would surely share more minutes if that were the case.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.