Flames Fantasy Sleeper Options for 2021-22

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Maybe you skipped out on fantasy hockey free agency. This would be completely understandable. While some of us obsessives are watching the hockey news 365 days a year, many more well-adjusted people take a couple of months off to enjoy things like warm summer weather, baseball, family — all those fun distractions from fantasy. If that describes you, you need to catch up on offseason free agent signings and trades. This article will cover the top players showing up with new team designations in this year’s fantasy drafts.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO