Every so often, a song will arrive with lyrics that make you do a double take – perhaps blush a little – and wonder if you heard correctly. Austin Burke‘s latest single “Wet Dream” is just that song. In the same vein as Craig Campbell’s “Fish,” the Phoenix native’s track details what seems to be a very passionate dream, that just happened to include a rod, some bait, a lake and an unsuspecting bass. The cleverly written tune that raises some eyebrows before the laughs flow took off faster than a fishing boat chasing the catch of the day, raking up millions of views on TikTok, resulting in the song’s release as a single on July 30th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO