Farmington schools well represented among winners of US Eagle Foundation enrichED grants
FARMINGTON — For the third year in a row, the Farmington Municipal School District has come away a winner in a grant program funded by the US Eagle Foundation. Esperanza Elementary School, Heights Middle School and Country Club Elementary School all received $1,000 grants through the foundation's enrichED grant program. It was the second year in a row Heights and Esperanza have been award recipients and the second time in three years that Country Club has been an award recipient.www.daily-times.com
Comments / 0