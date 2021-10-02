CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington schools well represented among winners of US Eagle Foundation enrichED grants

Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON — For the third year in a row, the Farmington Municipal School District has come away a winner in a grant program funded by the US Eagle Foundation. Esperanza Elementary School, Heights Middle School and Country Club Elementary School all received $1,000 grants through the foundation's enrichED grant program. It was the second year in a row Heights and Esperanza have been award recipients and the second time in three years that Country Club has been an award recipient.

www.daily-times.com

