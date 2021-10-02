CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sounds and style of the '80s post-punk and gothic movements have been plundered remorselessly in recent times. It makes perfect sense, because seldom has there been a genre that goes so stoically against the contemporary, future-chasing grain. But unlike many of their perfectly great, retro-gloom peers, the UK's LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR exude authenticity and a real, near-chewable connection between the noises being made right here, right now, and the spectral echoes of the purest of gothic bloodlines. Like all the best gothic music, this makes the unknowable dark seem a deeply attractive proposition.

blabbermouth.net

Den of Geek

Donuts & Demons: Ryka Aoki’s Light from Uncommon Stars

Shizuka Satomi, a violin teacher known as the Queen of Hell, owes one more soul to demons due to an infernal bargain she struck. Young violinist Katrina Nguyen needs to escape her homelife, where her transness is rejected by her family, and to start anew, hopefully making videos with her music. And Lan Tran and her crew are striving to build a stargate—before the Galactic Empire falls to the Endplauge—while selling donuts at Starrgate Donuts in Los Angeles. Light from Uncommon Stars is the story of how these three women’s lives intersect, and is a novel filled to the brim with music so beautifully described, readers can almost hear it in the narrative.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Instagram Account Disabled Over Band's Name

Venice, California crossover thrash/hardcore punk legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES have regained control of their Instagram after recently being locked out of their account due to the band's name. Earlier today, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES shared the following message via the Facebook-owned app: "So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account...
INTERNET
The Guardian

The Morning Star by Karl Ove Knausgård review – bloated and inconsequential

To me, a passage from Karl Ove Knausgård’s 2004 novel A Time for Everything has always seemed illustrative of his approach:. the fact that the incident is surrounded by obscurity makes each detail in his narrative stand out with unprecedented clarity. The red tinge of the earth he walks on, the green leaves of the riverside trees he’s approaching, the yellow sun, the blue sky ... The way the shadows from the trees are splintered by sunbeams into small, quivering lattices of light.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Working With God"

Some artists certainly made the most of the forced time available since and during the ongoing pandemic. Especially because touring was not in the cards, the legendary, long-running act known as (the) MELVINS dove into the genesis of its first ever acoustic release. True to form, the eccentric trio — comprised of core, founding members Buzz Osbourne (vocals/guitars) and Dale Crover (drums), alongside Steven McDonald (bass) — worked on a monstrous 36-song collection. Unsurprisingly "Five Legged Dog" is just as incredibly bizarre as it is enjoyable.
MUSIC
Webster County Citizen

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Is Having 'A Lot Of Fun' Making His Debut Blues Solo Album

Rob Halford says that he he is having "a lot of fun" working on his debut blues solo album. The JUDAS PRIEST singer is collaborating with the same team that assisted him during the making of his 2019 Christmas LP "Celestial", including his brother Nigel and his nephew Alex (son of PRIEST bassist Ian Hill).
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOURNEY's ARNEL PINEDA Covers Rock Classics On 'First Light' U.S. Tour (Video)

JOURNEY frontman Arnel Pineda has teamed with fellow Filipino singer Bamboo for a seven-city U.S. tour — Las Vegas, San Diego, San Jose, Anaheim, Seattle, Atlantic City, and Dover. The "First Light" trek kicked off on September 17 at Sam's Town Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas and will conclude this Sunday, October 10 at Rollins Center Dover Downs in Dover, Delaware.
DOVER, DE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SOULFLY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Rejoins ILL NIÑO

Former SOULFLY guitarist Marc Rizzo has rejoined ILL NIÑO. Rizzo was originally a member of the New Jersey Latin metal favorites two decades ago, appearing on their classic 2001 Roadrunner release "Revolution Revolucion" and the 2003 follow-up "Confession". After leaving ILL NIÑO, Rizzo had an 18-year stint with SOULFLY, which ended acrimoniously this past summer, with Marc saying that his association with SOULFLY simply "ran its course," while SOULFLY leader Max Cavalera accused Marc of spewing out "lies and bullshit" in some of his recent interviews regarding his departure from the band.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ICE NINE KILLS Drops 'Funeral Derangements' Music Video Inspired By STEPHEN KING Horror Classic 'Pet Sematary'

Slashercore outfit ICE NINE KILLS has dropped the fourth and final new track from its upcoming album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" prior to its release this coming Friday, October 15 via Fearless Records. Today's offering submitted into evidence is titled "Funeral Derangements" and is inspired by the Stephen King horror classic "Pet Sematary". The accompanying music video features horror icon Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects", "House Of 1000 Corpses"), a show-stopping cameo from Miko Hughes, the actor from the original 1989 "Pet Sematary", a cameo from Josh Katz from BADFLOWER portraying the undead Victor Pascow and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat "Kill Count" YouTube series.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch Front-Row Video Of ACE FREHLEY's Performance In Jacksonville

YouTube user Greg Perry has uploaded front-row video of Ace Frehley's October 9 performance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida as the support act for Alice Cooper. Check out the footage below. Ace's setlist was as follows:. 01. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 02. Parasite (KISS song) 03. Strutter (KISS song)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TOM HUNTING Rejoins EXODUS On Stage At AFTERSHOCK Festival (Video)

EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting rejoined his bandmates on stage last night (Thursday, October 7) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. The concert marked the 56-year-old musician's first appearance with the group since undergoing a successful total gastrectomy in July in his battle with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. Video footage of the performance can be seen below.
SACRAMENTO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch Reunited MUDVAYNE Perform At AFTERSHOCK Festival

MUDVAYNE played its second reunion show last night (Saturday, October 9) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below. MUDVAYNE canceled its appearance at last month's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky after the band's singer Chad Gray and "a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Narrowly Avoids Fall During Opening Song Of KISS's Concert In Tampa (Video)

Gene Simmons narrowly avoided a fall during the opening song of KISS's concert last night (Saturday, October 9) in Tampa, Florida. The show opened with "Detroit Rock City", with each of the bandmembers lowered to the stage by hydraulic platforms, decked out in their signature silver- and crystal-studded garb and iconic face paint. As the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing were lowered to the stage, Simmons' platform suddenly tilted to one side, nearly throwing him off balance. Fortunately, Gene's pod was eventually was lowered far enough for him to be able to step off without incident.
TAMPA, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist BERNIE MARSDEN To Release 'Chess' Album In November

Conquest Music has set a November 26 release date for "Chess", the follow-up album to Bernie Marsden's "Kings" album. "Kings" reached No. 1 in the Amazon Blues chart, No. 18 in the U.K. album sales chart and gained fantastic reviews and accolades following its release in July this year. The...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Officially Announces 'Turning To Crime' Album, Shares '7 And 7 Is' Single

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
ROCK MUSIC
ETOnline.com

'The Morning Show' Star Desean Terry on Serenading Jennifer Aniston in Episode 4 (Exclusive)

The Morning Show loves a musical moment, and season 2 is no exception. In episode four, “Kill the Fatted Calf,” weekend co-host Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) serenades returning co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) in a cringeworthy moment of desperation. But the scene was far from as awful to film, Terry reveals while speaking to ET about going toe-to-toe with Aniston.
TV & VIDEOS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE THREE TREMORS Feat. TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS, SEAN PECK And HARRY CONKLIN: 'Guardians Of The Void' Album Due Next Month

THE THREE TREMORS, the project featuring acclaimed heavy metal singers Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (JAG PANZER) and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (CAGE, DEATH DEALER, DENNER/SHERMANN), will release its second album, "Guardians Of The Void", on November 5 via Steel Cartel Records. The video for single "Bone Breaker" can be seen below.
MUSIC

