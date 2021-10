No one was injured in an Elgin house fire that caused more than $25,000 in damages Sunday morning, according to an Elgin Fire Department news release. Elgin firefighters responded to the 300 block of Shiloh Lane just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The fire was brought under control around five minutes after first responders arrived on the scene, the news release stated.

ELGIN, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO