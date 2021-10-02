CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Incubus Return to 'Morning View' House for 20th Anniversary Livestream

The year was 2001 and Incubus all moved into an ocean-adjacent home in Malibu to work on their Make Yourself follow-up album, which was named Morning View after the street it was located on. Now, 20 years later, well after the record became a big success for the band, Incubus will return to their onetime digs for a special livestreamed performance celebrating the album.

