Police: Intruder Breaks In Overnight, Robs Lyndhurst Grandmother

By Jerry DeMarco
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA repeat offender broke into his grandmother's home in the middle of the night, then pulled her purse from her hands and fled when she caught him, Lyndhurst police said. Joseph A. Ban, 29, was rummaging through the 77-year-old victim's belongings when she awoke around 2:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lyndhurst#Intruder#Sgt#Bank Of America#Daily Voice
