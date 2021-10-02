CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tories fall behind as they lose reputation for low taxes

By Edward Malnick,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore people view Labour as the party that will keep taxes low for them than those who think the same of the Conservatives, according to a poll that exposes the scale of the cost of living crisis facing Britain. A 70-question survey of 2,036 people found that 34 per cent...

