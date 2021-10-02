College GameDay crew picks winner of Georgia vs Arkansas
Posted up in Athens for Georgia’s big home game vs Arkansas, the ESPN College GameDay crew closed out their show like they always do – by picking the winner of the day’s biggest game.
Accompanied by celebrity guest picker Harry English, a former Bulldog, the crews’ picks were as follows:
Desmond Howard: Georgia
“This defense is one of the best. It’s the college football version of the ’85 Bears.”
Harry English: Georgia
Lee Corso: Georgia
