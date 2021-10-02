CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos Rule Out OG Graham Glasgow on Final Injury Report for Week 4

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 9 days ago

The Denver Broncos enter Week 4 as the veritable walking wounded, hoping to remain undefeated. The 2-1 Baltimore Ravens will have a little something to say about that, though.

Both teams have their fair share of injuries to key players. For the Broncos, it's been one key player lost to injury reserve after another thus far... game after game.

With Denver trying to get to 4-0 for the first time since 2016, the final injury report was unveiled on Friday, and suffice to say, the Broncos will for sure be without one of their starting lynchpins on the offensive line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw32Y_0cFBhEfI00
`Luke Patterson/Mile High Huddle

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

All eyes have been on the practice report each day to see how starting guard tandem Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow progress. After not practicing all week, Glasgow has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Risner fought through his foot pain to practice on Friday, though he was limited. Risner has yet to miss a start for Denver since arriving as a second-round pick back in 2019. Considering he practiced on Friday, I'll be a little surprised if he doesn't start vs. the Ravens.

The Broncos would be better off just rolling with the rookie Quinn Meinerz, giving Risner the time to get right. Meinerz was impressive in relief of Risner at left guard last week so many are champing at the bit to see if he can duplicate those results.

Five other Broncos join Risner as being questionable for Week 4 — including RB Melvin Gordon (ribs/lower leg), OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring), DL Shelby Harris (wrist/illness), LB Baron Browning (back), and DL Dre'Mont Jones (calf).

As for the Ravens, just as expected, start quarterback Lamar Jackson went from a did-not-participate designation on Wednesday and Thursday to being a full go in Friday's session. He's playing.

For those fans pining to see the return of Derek Wolfe to the Mile High City, I'm sorry to report he's been ruled out with a back/hip injury. Also ruled out is starting left tackle, you know, the guy who protects Jackson's blind side, Ronnie Stanley.

Jackson has been sacked eight times already so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos give Von Miller a few more snaps on the defensive right side of the formation to try and exploit Stanley's backup.

All in, the Ravens have nine players listed as questionable and two ruled out.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
Brush News Tribune

Broncos Briefs: KJ Hamler, Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner unable to finish win over Jets

The Broncos’ already-lengthy injury list grew by three starters during Sunday’s 26-0 win over the New York Jets, further depleting the team’s depth. Receiver KJ Hamler (knee), right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and left guard Dalton Risner (foot) were injured and did not return. Hamler landed awkwardly while attempting to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner not practicing for Broncos Wednesday

The Broncos kicked off the practice week without their starting guards. Head coach Vic Fangio said before Wednesday’s practice that neither right guard Graham Glasgow nor left guard Dalton Risner would be on the field. Glasgow hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and Risner hurt his foot.
NFL
9News

Bronco notes: Risner, Glasgow miss practice with injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Uh oh. The Broncos practiced Wednesday without their two starting guards. And practice was in preparation for the blitz-happy Baltimore Ravens. Left guard Dalton Risner sat out with a foot injury and right guard Graham Glasgow was down with a knee injury. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said both players would be listed as “questionable” for the game Sunday against the Ravens.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

Ravens injury report: Broncos down seven starters in Week 4 matchup

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with injuries all season with an NFL-leading 17 players currently on the injured reserve. But their Week 4 opponents, the Denver Broncos are battling injury woes of their own. The Broncos are set to be without seven starters today after it was revealed that both...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Final Injury Report#The Denver Broncos#Broncos News#Rb Melvin Gordon
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Arizona Cardinals are winning but their QB Kyler Murray is frustrated

Kyler Murray and they Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 but they had a nail biter last week against the Minnesota Vikings and that flustered their starting quarterback. Murray is frustrated with the self inflicted penalties, sacks and interceptions against the Vikings. “I see it all out there,” Murray said. “I understand...
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
560
Followers
756
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy