Humbled by the oath
Muskogee County District Judge Timothy L. King, right, administers the oath of office on Friday to Special District Judge Orvil Loge, left, while Misti Loge, center, waits with the judicial robe during a ceremony staged at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Among the nearly 140 people who attended the ceremony were a number of dignitaries that included past and present judges, elected officials, and civic and religious leaders.www.muskogeephoenix.com
