Little did she know it at the time, but when interior designer Leanne Ford moved from L.A. to the outskirts of her native Pittsburgh at the dawn of the pandemic, she was part of a growing contingent of Americans exiting urban landscapes in search of greener pastures. Like many, she indulged in the perks of the quieter country life, poring over Jasper Conran's Country and enjoying the view of the vast pastoral landscape. "There's a different quality of life that we dove into," Ford tells AD PRO. "The Pennsylvania country life, where there's beautiful land and gardens—not that I'm any good at it!"

