CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Colorado

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Aw9N_0cFBbFBv00

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field for their fifth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Colorado.

USC vs. Colorado :

Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT

Venue: Folsom Field

Location: Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)

USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

More USC vs. Colorado News :

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllTrojans

USC vs. Utah: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans welcome the Utah Utes to Los Angeles, for their sixth game of the 2021 season. The stakes are high as the Trojans look for their fourth win of the year, and second at home. Utah has not beaten USC in Los Angeles since 1916, and the Trojans lead the all-time-series 13-6.
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

USC Alumni Upset Over Home Loss to Utah Utes

The USC Trojans took their third loss of the 2021 season at home to the Utah Utes on October 9. Unable to find any answers on offense or defense, USC finished week six with another historic loss. Prior to tonight, USC had fallen just once in 10 Los Angeles meetings...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

USC OL Brett Neilon: Home Losses Feel Like 'Déjà vu'

The USC Trojans suffered another historic loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, falling to the Utah Utes 42-26. This was the first time since 1916, the Trojans allowed the Utes to find victory on their home turf. The team was visibly upset after the loss, running...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Montana State
City
Boulder, CO
AllTrojans

USC Defense Preparing For Utah's Dangerous Run Game

The USC Trojans continue to work on overcoming their defensive struggles as the 2021 season progresses. Tackling has notably been a weak point for USC defensive unit this year. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, spoke with the media after Wednesday practice and addressed the weakness head on. “Collectively, we got to...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Donte Williams Modifies USC's Game Day Routine Ahead of Utah

When USC interim head coach Donte Williams took over, there were a few small changes made within the program. The former cornerbacks coach has preached 'accountability' since filling Clay Helton's role, with a new mindset of 1-0 everyday. Williams has made a few notable changes to the Trojans' game week...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

USC vs. Utah: Betting Odds

UTAH: +3.5 (-124) | USC: -3.5 (+102) Total: 52.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Moneyline: UTAH: (+150) | USC: (-170) UTAH: +3 (+100) | USC: -3 (-120) Total: 52.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) [READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Utah]. ----- Follow All Trojans on Social...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#Game Day#American Football#Ap#Kickoff Time#Pac 12 Network Radio#Colorado News#Social Media#Twitter
AllTrojans

USC vs. Utah: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. USC leads the all-time-series, holding a 13-6 record over the Utah Utes. They are 9-1 over the Utes in Los Angeles. USC is 3-2 after defeating Colorado in Week 5. Utah is 2-2. No. 3 - GAME INFO. Time: 5:00 PM PT. Date: Saturday, October...
UTAH STATE
AllTrojans

Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart Spotted In Pads at Tuesday Practice

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was spotted at Tuesday practice with limited participation following his surgery to repair a torn meniscus in September. Dart replaced the injured Kedon Slovis during USC’s 45-14 win at Washington State on Sept. 18. Dart threw for 391 yards with four touchdowns, the most ever for a USC quarterback in his debut, before injuring his right knee in the second quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC Legend Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'

USC Legend Carson Palmer Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'. It seems like every college football fan has been impressed by the tremendous efforts of USC wide receiver Drake London this year. And former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, is no exception. Palmer was asked about his thoughts on London's play-style...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllTrojans

WATCH: Drake Jackson Gains Second Sack of 2021 Season

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson showed up to play in Boulder, Colorado after a limited performance against Oregon State. Last week, Jackson finished the game with three total tackles and one solo tackle. However, on Saturday, the Trojans defense found their spark again, with efforts partially led by Jackson. The...
BOULDER, CO
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
598
Followers
614
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy