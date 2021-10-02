CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf-Willett leads heading into final round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Former Masters champion Danny Willett produced an impressive bogey-free round of six-under 66 to claim a three-shot lead at the end of the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Saturday. The Englishman finished the day at 14-under for the tournament, ahead of overnight leader Tyrrell...

