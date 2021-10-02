CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

David Lee Roth has announced his retirement

By Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Lee Roth, the original lead singer of Van Halen, has announced his retirement in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
nickiswift.com

Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad. During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Gary Cherone
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them. At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s. The Beatles’ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP ‘Change The World’, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Las Vegas#The Review Journal#House Of Blues
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ impersonation

Machine Gun Kelly wants revenge after pal Pete Davidson poked fun at the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his relationship with Megan Fox during the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,” Kelly, 31, joked in a post...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne says that worshipping Satan protected him from Covid-19

Did the Devil protect his most devoted disciples against Covid-19? Ozzy Osbourne believes this may well be the case. In a very tongue-in-cheek statement made to Metal Hammer, Ozzy weighs up the effect of the pandemic on his own family, and comes to the conclusion that years of devoted service to Satan must have fortified him against the killer virus.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

Madonna Performs ‘Like A Prayer’ On Harlem Streets After Red Rooster Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Queen of Pop was spotted in Harlem on Friday, and she led a group of fans to church. Madonna walked with a crowd down 125th Street to a church, performing “Like A Prayer” with a brass band. The late-night impromptu performance came after she took the stage at the Red Rooster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) She posted pictures showing her singing on a piano while Jon Batiste, the band leader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” played. The performance was celebrating the release of the film “Madame X” on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s streaming service.
MUSIC
CNN

CNN

673K+
Followers
104K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy