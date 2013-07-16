CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nicolas Sarkozy Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See CNN's Nicolas Sarkozy Fast Facts for a look at the life of the former president of France.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Carlos the Jackal, once one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. Father: José Altagracia Ramírez Navas, a Marxist, millionaire lawyer. Marriages: Isabelle Coutant-Peyre (2001-present); Lana Jarrar; Magdalena Kopp (divorced) Children: with Magdalena Kopp: Elba Rosa, 1986; with mother unnamed: one son; with two...
ENTERTAINMENT
abc17news.com

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Father: Ahmad Saborjhian, a blacksmith. Ahmadinejad’s father changed the family name from Saborjhian to Ahmadinejad after the family moved to Tehran. Mother: Seiyed Khano. Marriage: Azam Farahi. Children: Two sons and a daughter. Education: Iran University of...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Refuses To Be Home-Wrecker, Diamond White On Leaving ‘SINN’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has moved out of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home. Paris developed a crush on Finn and left before acting on it. Probably being the first soap character with self-control, she refuses to be a home-wrecker, White explained.
TV SERIES
AFP

Czechs in post-vote limbo as president rushed to hospital

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday as President Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election. The president, who plays a critical role in nominating any future prime minister, was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after meeting Babis and appeared to be unconscious upon arrival, with someone seen holding up his head. His doctor said he was in intensive care, while the Blesk tabloid quoted Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar as saying that he "fell asleep during the transport, that's all. He wasn't unconscious". The DNES broadsheet wrote later on Sunday that Zeman, who has liver problems according to local media, was in a stable condition and could spend up to three weeks in hospital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liliane Bettencourt
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Person
Carla Bruni
The Independent

Austria's president set to swear in new chancellor

Austria will get a new chancellor on Monday, two days after Sebastian Kurz resigned amid corruption allegations.Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is set to swear in Alexander Schallenberg, currently the foreign minister, as chancellor. Career diplomat Michael Linhart will become the country's new foreign minister, Austrian news agency APA reported.Kurz, 35, announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The conservative Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his replacement. Kurz...
EUROPE
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#French#Valery Hache#Afp Getty#France Birth#University Of Paris#Hungarian#The Republican Party
UPI News

Czech PM Andrej Babis loses close election amid Pandora Papers scandal

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic's billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis appeared to have lost his grip on power in Saturday's election amid Pandora Papers scandal. His ruling populist party failed to win a majority over the two opposition alliances in a close election according to preliminary results, which means they can join forces to form a government and force him out of office, The Washington Post and CNN reported.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wrcbtv.com

Nuclear Nations Fast Facts

Here's a look at nuclear nations. Information about nuclear stockpiles varies from source to source. The information below is sourced to the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the US State Department. Countries with confirmed nuclear weapons. China - 290 warheads, approximately 90 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). France - Approximately 290...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors '100pc certain' they have killer in custody

Prosecutors investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are 100 per cent certain she was murdered by a sex offender they already hold in custody. The German authorities say they have the evidence to charge convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and hope to conclude their investigation next year. Hans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
WTNH

Russian Nobel winner: Peace Prize is for my paper, not me

As editor of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov was well aware that his independent Russian newspaper — a persistent critic of the Kremlin, government corruption, and human rights abuses in Russia — was seen as a top contender for the Nobel Peace Prize.
EUROPE
The Independent

Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

Poles gathered in cities across the country Sunday to show support for the European Union after the nation’s constitutional court ruled this week that the Polish constitution overrides some EU laws.Donald Tusk the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, called for the protest, casting it as an effort to defend Poland’s continued membership in the 27-nation EU. “We have to save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said. TVN24, an all-news broadcaster, broadcast scenes of crowds gathering in Warsaw Krakow Poznan and other cities with EU and Polish flags....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Czech president Zeman in hospital a day after election

Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the parliamentary election at a time when he has a key role in establishing a new government.Prague’s military hospital confirmed Zeman was transported there from the presidential chateau in Lany, near Prague. Zeman's doctor, who recommended the hospitalization, is expected to give details of his condition later Sunday.It’s a return to the hospital for the president after only a few weeks.Zeman was previously admitted on Sept. 14 for what his office described later as a planned examination. It said CT scans sonography checks and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement Friday on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said, a key step toward unifying the warring sides in violence-wracked country. The issue of the mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle ahead of Libya's landmark general elections due in December. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The oil-rich country was later for years split between rival governments in the capital, Tripoli and the eastern part of the country. Each...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

673K+
Followers
104K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy